CM Revanth proposes Hyderabad-Bangalore defence corridor

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 28, proposed the Hyderabad defence industrial corridor to enhance defence research and production in the city.

“Today, the defence and security of the country is the responsibility of all of us who are attending the exhibition. Currently Hyderabad hosts the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Defence Research and Development Lab,” Reddy said.

He said that Hyderabad has companies like Hindustan Aeronautical Limited which produces defence equipment like rockets and missiles and that’s why Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for defence research and development.

On the occasion of National Science Day, Reddy inaugurated the national science exhibition at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh attended the exhibition.

Addressing Singh, Reddy said, “In Telangana, there are 1,10,000 engineering graduates produced every year. Most students who are from the computer science graduates try going to the US.”

He said that the government is taking steps to teach group engineering and to promote the defence and security of the nation, hence the defence exhibition has been organised. “The government is trying to rope in mechanical and electrical engineers for services to the defence sector,” Reddy added.