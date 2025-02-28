Defence exhibition at Gachibowli stadium from February 28

Hyderabad: In commemoration of National Science Day, a significant exhibition titled ‘Vigyan Vaibhav 2K25’ is being organized under the joint auspices of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Aeronautical Society of India, and the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence. This event, which will showcase defense products, is set to take place at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 28.

It will run for three days, featuring nearly 200 stalls. Over 30,000 people, including school and engineering students, have already registered to attend.

On the first day, entry will be restricted to pre-registered students, while the general public can visit on March 1 and 2.

The event aims to educate students about the performance and manufacturing of defense equipment. Additionally, it seeks to provide insights into aerospace and defense technology, as well as career opportunities in these fields.

According to DRDO officials, the exhibition is designed to inspire youth by showcasing India’s advancements in defense and aerospace sectors.

National Science Day is celebrated annually on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian scientist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928.