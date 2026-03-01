CM Revanth Reddy appears before Nampally court in seven cases

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appeared before the Nampally Public Representatives Court on Saturday, February 28, in connection with seven cases registered during the previous government’s tenure.

The court took up the matters for hearing and adjourned further proceedings to April 8, 9 and 15. The cases pertain to alleged violations during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election and a public meeting held in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of cases

According to the allegations, during the 2019 Huzurnagar by-election campaign, a rally was organised with around 40 vehicles and DJ sound systems in support of a candidate. Cases were registered against Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy in this connection.

In a separate set of cases from 2021, police booked Revanth Reddy based on complaints filed by Election Commission officials, alleging that he participated in a public gathering in violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

Revanth responds with ‘not guilty’

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister’s counsel said that Revanth Reddy attended the court in connection with all seven cases. The preliminary examination was completed on Saturday, and the Chief Minister responded “not guilty” to the questions posed by the court.

“All the cases have been adjourned. The Chief Minister will appear for the next hearing in accordance with the court’s directions,” the counsel said.