CM Revanth Reddy distributes licenses to land surveyors in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, October 19, distributed licenses to trained land surveyors, asking them to protect farmers’ land rights and resolve their long-pending issues.

Addressing the gathering at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister stated “You must always stand by the farmers. To truly uphold the title of Rythu Raj (Farmer is King), honesty must guide your work. Doing injustice to a farmer is equivalent to doing injustice to your own family. If you work with integrity and commitment, you will bring great respect to Telangana. We are entrusting you with this crucial responsibility as you begin your service in villages and hamlets.”

Also Read Licensed surveyors to be made available from Oct 2: Srinivas Reddy

As the Bhoobharthi Act has made attaching a survey map for land registration mandatory, the Telangana government has rolled out services of trained land surveyors, appointing 4-6 officials for every mandal.

Around 10,000 applications were received, 7,000 were selected for training, and 3,465 have so far qualified. The training for the next batch of 3000 started on August 18.

The chief minister has asked the newly appointed surveyors to contribute to the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 and ensure that the state emerges as a 1 trillion USD economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion USD economy by 2047.