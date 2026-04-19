CM Revanth to visit Kaleshwaram project’s Medigadda barrage on April 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit the Kaleshwaram project’s Medigadda barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday, April 20, to inspect the dam site and hold a review meeting with irrigation officials.

He will have a darshan at Sri Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy Temple in the afternoon and then participate in Bhoomi Pooja for Kaleshwaram Temple development works. After that, he will address the public at Nasturapalli village in Kataram mandal and launch the second instalment of the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

Also Read Govt to release 5,653 cr Rythu Bharosa benefit to Telangana farmers on April 20

BRS accuses Revanth of “petty politics”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused Revanth Reddy of resorting to “petty politics” saying that he only had time to go to Medigadda on the rare occasion where party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was going to address a public meeting in Jagtial.

“To obstruct the Jagitial meeting, the Chief Minister and ministers are resorting to petty politics. On the very day KCR is coming to Jagitial, Revanth Reddy is going to Medigadda! Hasn’t the CM had time to go to Medigadda in the two-and-a-half years since then? Only when KCR has a public meeting does he suddenly have an urgent need to go to Medigadda?” the party stated in a post on X.

On April 18, several BRS leaders, including Hanumakonda District President Dasayam Vinay Bhaskar and former MLAs, had undertaken a ‘Chalo Kaleshwaram – Dekho Medigadda’ rally.

Visiting the Medigadda barrage, they accused Congress of neglecting the repair of Medigadda pillars for two and a half years and spreading malicious propaganda regarding the Kaleshwaram project.





