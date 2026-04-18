Govt to release 5,653 cr Rythu Bharosa benefit to Telangana farmers on April 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will release Rs 5,653 crore into the accounts of 45,11,947 farmers as part of the second phase of Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district on Monday, April 20.

The amount will be disbursed to farmers who have not yet received the amount for the Rabi 2025-26 season. The public event will be held at Kataram village. A large number of villagers from Karimnagar and Warangal districts are expected to attend.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu held a preparatory meeting with the Congress leaders from Ramagiri, Kamanpur, Muttaram and Palakurthi mandals at his camp office in Manthani on Saturday, April 18.

On March 22, Rs 3,590 crore were granted to farmers who own up to 1 acre of land in Narmetta village of Siddipet district under the first phase.

Damage control post Jeevan Reddy’s exit?

Political observers believe the move to hold the meeting in the Manthani constituency is Congress’s damage control post senior leader T Jeevan Reddy’s exit.

Manthani is a two-hour journey from Jagtial, Reddy’s constituency. The veteran leader had resigned from the Grand Old Party, citing humiliation ever since defected Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar started calling the shots.

He also accused the Telangana Congress of having turned into Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s “private company” and lost its grip. “Revanth is ill-treating the MLAs while K Chandrasekhar Rao respects me despite being an elder,” the former Congress leader told the media.

Jeevan Reddy represents the Jagtial Assembly Constituency as the MLA and also served as an MLC.