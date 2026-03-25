Veteran Telangana Congress leader Jeevan Reddy resigns, cites Rahul’s slogan

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy has tendered his resignation to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the party’s primary membership, accusing the Grand Old Party of diluting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s slogan “Jai Bhim, Jai Babu, Jai Samvidhan.”

Jeevan Reddy alleged that his party was violating the Constitution by allowing a turncoat MLA to interfere in the party’s internal affairs.

In his resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, March 25, Jeevan Reddy expressed the humiliation he has been facing within the party for the past 20 months, ever since his political opponent and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar was interfering in the party’s internal matters.

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He referred to Sanjay Kumar as a turncoat MLA who has been calling the shots, whether it was appointing his followers in nominated positions in Jagtial constituency or fielding his supporters (30 out of 50 councillor candidates) who had nothing to do with the Congress as the party’s candidates in the municipal elections.

Also mentioning that though the disgruntled original Congress’ candidates contested as independents in the municipal election, Jeevan Reddy said that after they won, they supported the Congress.

He, however, accused Sanjay Kumar of deciding who was chosen as the municipal commissioner.

The veteran Congress leader also reminded that in a preparatory meeting for the municipal elections, Sanjay Kumar was invited to Gandhi Bhavan to attend a party’s internal meeting, which he strongly condemned and walked out.

Informing Kharge that on October 24, 2024, he had written a letter to him, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud raising various concerns, but they were not addressed.

Thanking the party High Command for giving him various positions for the past four decades, he expressed his helplessness in dealing with the emotional distress he had been subjected to for the past 20 months within the party, the reason why he tendered his resignation.