CM Revanth seeks 11.56 lakh PMAY-G houses for Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 28, urged Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allocate 11.56 lakh houses to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.

Reddy, who met Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, said his government had been prioritising housing for the poor since assuming office.

He briefed Chouhan on the construction of houses under the state government’s ‘Indiramma’ housing scheme and said the demand for housing had risen as the previous BRS government failed to fully utilise the PMAY-G scheme.

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As a result, lakhs of poor people were deprived of housing during the past decade, he said.

The CM said a survey conducted by the state government using the ‘Awaas+’ app, developed by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, had identified 11,56,915 eligible rural families, according to a press release.

He urged the union minister to allocate houses to Telangana at the earliest, the release said.

In view of the El Niño weather pattern affecting the current monsoon season, the CM also requested Chouhan to include additional works under the VB-G-RAM-G scheme.

He told the union minister that expanding the scope of the scheme would help improve livelihoods and promote crop diversification among Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, small and marginal farmers, and agricultural labourers whose incomes and employment opportunities have been affected by deficient rainfall, the release added.