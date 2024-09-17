CM Revanth takes credit for ‘cultural renaissance’ of Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, September 17, said he began the cultural renaissance of Telangana after coming to power.

“As your child who knows the heartbeat of Telangana… I began the cultural renaissance when I came to power,” he said, addressing the ‘Praja Palana dinotsavam‘ event held at Public Gardens at Nampally.

He remarked that the song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana Janani Jayaketanam” written by Andesri, who voiced the aspirations of Telangana during the movement, was announced as the official song of our state and initiated the cultural revival of Telangana and that the abbreviation of Telangana has been changed to TG from TS.

“September 17 is a significant day for Telangana on this day, citizens of Telangana defeated the Nizam and established the people’s rule and hence it is being celebrated as Praja Palana Dinotsavam,” Reddy added.

“In the last 10 years Telangana fell short on many counts and now since the Congress came to power there is stability in the state,” the chief minister claimed.

Attacking the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Reddy said, “The previous government thought that Telangana culture is represented by their family and Telangana means them and that the state is delusional that it depends on their benevolence.”

The chief minister further claimed that the BRS had no intention of understanding the character and sentiment of the people. He went on to say that the previous government ignored the fact that Telangana has a history of overthrowing Nizam.

“In the Secretariat, the administrative centre of Telangana, we recently performed Bhumi Pooja for the statue of Telangana Thalli. On December 9, we are going to celebrate the unveiling of our mother’s idol with grandeur,” he added.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Praja Palana Dinotsavam, Revanth said,”In order to honour state icons, the Telangana government has named a film award after Gaddar. Similarly, the women’s university at Kothi has been renamed after Chakali Ailamma.”

The chief minister said that he would go to Delhi when required for the betterment of the state and further stressed that seeking help from the Centre shouldn’t be seen as a “weakness.”

“The government is focusing on youth development through Skill University and keeping a check on drugs through TGNAB,” he added.