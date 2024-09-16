CM Revanth unveils Rajiv Gandhi statue at Telangana secretariat

This event comes amid ongoing political tensions between the ruling Congress and the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which has been opposing it.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 16th September 2024 7:00 pm IST
CM Revanth unveils Rajiv Gandhi statue at Telangana secretariat
Rajiv Gandhi statue unveiled in front of the Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 16, unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the secretariat.

This event comes amid ongoing political tensions between the ruling Congress and the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which has been opposing it.

In August, a verbal clash erupted between chief minister Revanth Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) after Revanth announced plans to erect the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat.

The site had originally been designated for the Telangana Thalli statue by the previous BRS government, and the issue led to a heated exchange between the two leaders.

