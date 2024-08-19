Will remove Rajiv Gandhi statue from Telangana Secretariat: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday, August 19, said the BRS would rename all locations across the state after prominent personalities from Telangana.

“Today by erecting a Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat, the Congress party which killed over hundreds of people is now trying to hamper the pride and existence of the state. Without a doubt the BRS will regain power.” KTR said.

The BRS working president stated that four years from now, KCR will be the chief minister and the BRS will form the government. “Once our government tis formed, the Rajiv Gandhi statue will be removed from in front of the secretariat. It will be placed wherever the Congress wants it to be placed. The Telangana Talli statue will be placed in front of the secretariat,” KTR remarked.

KTR added that the Congress has done “grave injustice” to Telangana and that the BRS will rename the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Hyderabad as well and it will be named after a prominent figure from Telangana.

“Since most of the essential locations across the country are name after prominent personalities from the particular state. Like Mumbai has Chatrapati Shivaji and Bengaluru has Kempegowda. Only in Hyderabad, monuments and institutions are named after Rajiv Gandhi,” the Sircilla MLA said. Calling the Congress’s move to pu Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in the Secretariat “cheap”, KTR stated that the BRS will not “put up” with all these names anymore. All the cheap tricks of the Congress will be dealt with in four years. Right now, on behalf of the people of Telangana , I demand the Congress to remove the statue from the secretariat,” he added.

” There are a lot of Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi statues and areas named after them in Hyderabad. The BRS did not change those; However the statue in front of Secretariat should be removed. The Congress is used to taking order from Delhi. The BRS doesn’t have any such compulsion. We will rename all the locations as soon as we come to power,” he remarked.

Speaking of the atrocities against women in Telangana , KTR said, ” Womens safety has become a concern since the Congress came to power in Telangana. Remember the Shadnagar case where a Dalit woman was assaulted by the police,? It was after BRS leaders confronted the police that officer was suspended. There are a lot of other incidents of atrocities against women in Telangana.”

He further questioned the role of the police in ensuring safety for women and children. “There is a need to create a peaceful atmosphere in the state and Congress doesn’t know how to do it. The government doesn’t know how to control the large number of murders happening in Hyderabad. The government has not appointed a home minister for Telangana.”

KTR urged the Congress to study how the BRS created she teams, Bharosa centers, womens safety wing and the she shuttles. “Following the rape and murder of the doctor in Kolkata, the doctors are demanding the government to deal with the culprits like the BRS governmet dealt with accused in Disha case.” KTR claimed.