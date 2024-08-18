Tyres of TGSRTC bus blow out in Nirmal, KTR slams Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Tyres of a TGSRTC bus reportedly blew out in Nirmal district’s Morapalli in which around 170 people were reportedly travelling in the bus from Nirmal bus depot towards Jagtial

Fortunately, none were hurt due to the incident. Visuals of passengers, primarily women on the road after the incident made rounds on social media.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Telangana government over the incident and asked “why it is toying with the lives of innocent citizens.”

He further asked the state government regarding its plans to expand the TGSRTC bus fleet.

“State of Telangana RTC

170 people board a bus that was supposed to be for 50 people. A Nirmal Depot bus was carrying 170 people when two rear tyres of the bus blew out at Morapelli

It’s truly pure luck that no one was hurt in this accident & a potential disaster was averted. My question to the Govt is, why are you toying with the lives of innocent citizens?

When are you planning to increase the number of buses?

Is there any safety protocol that is followed when it comes to limiting the number of passengers?

How are you compensating the overworked Drivers & conductors?” he asked on X.

