KTR asks for clarity on Foxconn’s investments in Telangana

KTR holds the municipal administration department responsible for the collapse of the retaining walls of Sunkishala project.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has questioned the statements made by the Telangana government on Foxconn’s investments in the state, alleging that under K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) leadership, an agreement was made with Foxconn to generate one lakh jobs in Telangana.

KTR expressed skepticism about whether Foxconn’s decision to shift its expansion plans to Bengaluru was influenced by comments from Revanth Reddy and administrative shortcomings.

He pointed out that Foxconn recently announced plans to establish its second-largest campus in Bengaluru, following its operations in China.

KTR has called on the government to clarify the situation regarding Foxconn’s investments and expansion plans in Telangana, specifically questioning if the move to Bengaluru was a result of the government’s failures.

This comes days after chief minister A Revanth Reddy met with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu in Delhi, where he emphasized the investment prospects available in Telangana.

