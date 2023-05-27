CM Stalin thanks PM for nod to hosting Khelo India 2023 in Tamil Nadu

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 7:13 pm IST
Centre withdraws 3 TN coal blocks from auction list after Stalin's letter
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request to host Khelo India 2023 and said on Saturday that the games would be conducted with befitting grandeur, like when the state organised the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The games would showcase Tamil culture and hospitality, he said.

Also Read
Tamil Nadu: ED attaches assets of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

Making the announcement on Twitter, the chief minister said, “I thank Hon’ble PM Thiru Narendra Modi Avl for having accepted my request to host the Khelo India Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu. These games will serve as a platform for young sportspersons from all Indian states to showcase their sporting skills.”

MS Education Academy

He added, “As everyone witnessed during the 44th Chess Olympiad, Tamil Nadu will conduct the Khelo India Games also with befitting grandeur and showcase Tamil culture and hospitality.” PTI JSP JSP

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th May 2023 7:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button