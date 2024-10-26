Centre attempting to destroy Kerala: CM Vijayan

Kozhikode: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday, October 26 lashed out at the Centre, accusing it of adopting a stand aimed at destroying the state even during the time of disaster.

Referring to the recent landslides in Wayanad, he said though everybody expected that the state would get central assistance soon, it was yet to get it.

“We are still awaiting the assistance from the Centre,” Vijayan said while speaking at a party programme here.

The CM alleged that the union government and the BJP have adopted a stand to destroy the state even during the time of the disaster.

He also didn’t spare the Congress-led UDF alleging that the opposition front didn’t want to see things going properly in the state.

Vijayan’s statements against the BJP-led union government came as part of the continuing criticism by the LDF government over the delay in central assistance to Wayanad, which had suffered a massive landslide tragedy in July.