CMC launches ‘Poster-free Cyberabad’ campaign

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana on Monday, August 17, launched the ‘Poster-Free Cyberabad’ initiative.

The corporation aims to regulate the display of posters in public places across its jurisdiction. The initiative will cover roads, junctions, public walls and other spaces where unauthorised posters are commonly put up.

In a press release, Srijana said the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is taking forward the initiative to keep public spaces free from unauthorised posters and visual clutter.

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She sought public cooperation, urging citizens, businesses and organisations to avoid putting up posters in public spaces and support the corporation in maintaining a ‘Poster-Free Cyberabad’.