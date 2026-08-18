CMC launches ‘Poster-free Cyberabad’ campaign

The corporation aims to regulate the display of posters in public places under its jurisdiction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana launches the "poster free cyberabad campaign"
Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana launches the "poster free cyberabad campaign"

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana on Monday, August 17, launched the ‘Poster-Free Cyberabad’ initiative.

The corporation aims to regulate the display of posters in public places across its jurisdiction. The initiative will cover roads, junctions, public walls and other spaces where unauthorised posters are commonly put up.

In a press release, Srijana said the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is taking forward the initiative to keep public spaces free from unauthorised posters and visual clutter.

Subhan Bakery

She sought public cooperation, urging citizens, businesses and organisations to avoid putting up posters in public spaces and support the corporation in maintaining a ‘Poster-Free Cyberabad’.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button