Hyderabad man gets 20 years RI for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old man from Miyapur was on Monday, August 17, sentenced to 29 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in March 2023.

The man, Mohammed Nazeer, was convicted under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident occurred on March 27, 2023, when the 7-year-old girl had gone to Nazeer’s Kirana store in Marthand Nagar to purchase milk.

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On the pretext of giving milk, the man took the girl inside his shop and committed the crime. The survivor cried due to pain; a customer was at the shop for groceries at the same time. After returning from the shop, the survivor informed her parents about the incident, and they approached the Miyapur police to file a complaint.

An investigation revealed that the man had committed the offence. He was arrested on March 31, 2023. Apart from rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on Nazeer.