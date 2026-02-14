CMC to take up road widening in Hitech City to reduce traffic woes

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner, G Srijana, on Saturday, February 14, inspected the road widening works taken up on a one-kilometre-long stretch in Hitech City with the aim of tackling traffic bottlenecks in the area.

Commissioner Srijana, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy, Zonal Commissioner Hemant and traffic police officials discussed the upcoming road widening works from Lemon Tree Hotel to Shilparamam.

The project would help alleviate traffic congestion in the IT corridor, which sees over 1.3 lakh commuters daily. Bottlenecks at Madhapur, Mind Space, and Hitech City will benefit from the road widening.

Additionally, the officials from the Water Board, municipal corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Lakes, Revenue, and Irrigation departments inspected Durgam Cheruvu’s surroundings to ensure that sewage was not entering the lake.

Reddy directed that only treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) should be used for building construction, gardening, and landscaping needs in areas like Raheja Mind Space. To achieve this, the MD said that a special pipeline should be constructed from the Durgam Cheruvu STP.

He said that sewage water generated in Madhapur, Silent Valley areas, and catchment areas is being treated through two STPs and then being released into Durgam Cheruvu to increase the groundwater level.

To prevent excessive sewage water from other areas from mixing into the lake, a 1000 mm diameter pipeline from Madhapur Petrol Bunk to Madhapur I&D is also in progress, officials said.