CMs of Telugu states pay tributes to Jagjivan Ram

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on his 115 birth anniversary.

Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services rendered by former Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the weaker sections Babu Jagjivan Ram who fought for India’s Independence, casteless society and equality in the country.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that the Telangana government is striving hard to root out the socio-economic disparities encountered by the Dalit Community in the state. Taking inspiration from Jagjivan Ram, the state government has launched the prestigious Dalit Bandhu scheme to uplift the poorer sections economically.

CM Sri KCR paid rich tributes to versatile leader Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. CM recalled the services rendered by freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister to the nation. Babuji fought for weaker sections and for a casteless and equal society. pic.twitter.com/4oSd0mbmu7 — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 5, 2022

The CM said that the slew of Dalit empowerment programmes launched by the state government gave a boost to the self-confidence and socio-economic self respect to the Dalit communities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid rich tributes to Jagjivan Ram. He said the late leader had dedicated his life for the people.

The Chief Minister said Jagjivan Ram’s services as a Parliamentarian and Deputy Prime Minister will always be remembered.

In both the Telugu states, different programmes were organised to pay tributes to Jagjivan Ram.

Ministers garlanded the statue of the late leader and recalled his services to the nation.

Telangana’s minister for tribal welfare Satyavati Rathod paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram by garlanding his statue at Mahabubabad.

Minister for panchayat raj E. Dayakar Rao offered floral tributes at the statue of Jagjivan Ram in Jangaon. He said that the Telangana government is working with inspiration from B.R. Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram