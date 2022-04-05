Hyderabad: RPF post inaugurated at Lingampally railway station

Hyderabad: A newly constructed railway protection force (RPF) post was inaugurated at the Lingampally Railway station of Secunderabad division here on Monday.

One of the busiest railway stations on the south central railway (SCR), the Lingampally railway station serves an average of 20,000 passengers every day. It is used by passengers of the Hyderabad/Secunderabad region handling around 27 pairs of express trains, and 56 MMTS trains.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager (in-charge) of South Central Railway (SCR), inaugurated the RPF which is equipped with modern technology for round-the-clock surveillance.

With the gradual increase in the passenger traffic at the station, it has become one of the important Coaching Terminal in the city.

The station is also located in the western part of Hyderabad. Lingampally is the nearest rail terminal for passengers in and around Hitec City, Cyber Towers, and the Financial district area among others.

GM Eswara Rao, SCR Principal Chief Security Commissioner, AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division and other officials from the headquarters and division were also present on the occasion.