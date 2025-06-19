CMs of Telugu states to meet, discuss AP’s Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: Assuring that the Centre will not put Telangana at a losing proposition with regard to Andhra Pradesh’s plans of constructing Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil has invited the chief ministers of both the Telugu states to discuss the issue amicably across the table.

On Thursday, June 19, a delegation led by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy met CR Patil at his residence in Delhi, to bring to his notice the violations being made by AP government in securing environmental clearances and funding for PBLP.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the union minister responded positively and assured that no injustice will be done to Telangana on this issue.

“We have communicated the concerns of Telangana farmers on AP building PBLP. If AP government agrees to issue no-objection certificates for all Telangana projects to utilize 1,000 TMC in Godavari river and 500 TMC in Krishna river, we have no objection to Bakanacherla project,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said, echoing Revanth Reddy’s opinion.

Uttam also said that the delegation informed the union minister of undue delays in granting permissions for Telangana projects, to which the latter assured that steps would be taken to speed up the process.

The Telangana delegation also sought funds for the Musi Rejuvenation Project, in addition to allocation of funds for Sammakka-Saarakka, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Tummidihatti (Pranahitha-Chevella/Kaleshwaram) projects.

The delegation also requested the union minister to take steps for speedy resolution of Krishna river water dispute between the two states through the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal 2.

Uttam also said that the state government was ready to discuss inter-linking of rivers through Icchampally-Nagarjuna Sagar project, linking Godavari-Krishna-Pennar basins.