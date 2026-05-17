CNG prices hiked by Rs 1 per kg, second time in a week

New Delhi: CNG prices were hiked by Rs 1 per kg on Sunday, May 17, the second increase in rates in less than a week.

CNG now costs Rs 80.09 per kg in the national capital, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country’s biggest city gas firm.

The rate hike comes within days of Rs 2 per kg increase in rates on Thursday, May 14.

Rates of gas piped to household kitchens, called piped natural gas, however, remain unchanged.

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IGL said, “The retail selling price of CNG has been increased by Re 1/kg wef 6 am on 17.05.2026 in all geographical areas (GAs) of IGL”.

“The revision in retail prices of CNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in input gas cost along with steep appreciation of USD,” it said.

Even after the latest revision, CNG would still offer up to 45 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuel at the current level of prices.