Telangana govt dismisses rumours of Sunday closure of petrol bunks

Hyderabad: The Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department of the Telangana government has clarified that petrol bunks across the state will remain open on Sundays, dismissing rumours circulating on social media about a weekly shutdown amid rising fuel prices.

In a post shared through its official X account on Friday, May 15, the department termed the claims as “fake news” and stated that fuel stations in Telangana are functioning normally and will continue operations every day.

“Petrol bunks in Telangana are NOT closing on Sundays. They remain open and operational every day,” the department said, while urging the public not to spread unverified information. A helpline number, 1967, has also been issued for clarification and assistance.

Fake News Alert! 🚨



Petrol bunks in Telangana are NOT closing on Sundays. They remain open and operational every day.



Helpine: 1967#FactCheck #FakeNewsAlert #Telangana #telanganacivilsupplies pic.twitter.com/wZ1VkDE10Z — Office of CA,F&CS, Telangana State (@TGCivilSupplies) May 15, 2026

Petrol, diesel price hike

The clarification comes on the same day petrol and diesel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre each across the country, marking the first fuel price hike in more than four years.

Following the revision, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 90.67 per litre. Prices vary across states depending on local taxes. CNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

The increase follows a sharp rise in global crude oil prices after the Iran conflict disrupted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. Industry sources said state-run oil companies had partially passed on the burden of rising crude prices to consumers after keeping rates frozen for an extended period.

Fuel prices had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a Rs 2 per litre reduction announced ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in March 2024.