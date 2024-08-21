CNS Dinesh Tripathi with Brazilian Navy Commander

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mansoor Hameed | Updated: 21st August 2024 2:45 pm IST
New Delhi: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi receives Brazilian Navy Commander Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen at South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi with Brazilian Navy Commander Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen after the latter inspected the Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Brazilian Navy Commander Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen inspects the Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Brazilian Navy Commander Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen after inspecting the Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 21st August 2024 2:45 pm IST

