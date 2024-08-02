Cockroach found in chicken biryani at famous Hyderabad restaurant

Hyderabad: In yet another case of hygiene concerns at city restaurants, Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta is under scrutiny following an alarming social media post raising concerns regarding food hygiene at a famous restaurant in Hyderabad as a cockroach was spotted in chicken biryani.

On August 2, a social media user took to X to raise concerns after discovering a cockroach in their biryani order from the establishment. He wrote, “Despite multiple inspections, hygiene standards at local eateries remain a concern. Cockroaches were observed at Meridian Restaurant.”

To support his claim, the user posted a picture and a video of the contaminated food, highlighting the ongoing issues with hygiene standards at the Hyderabad restaurant.

Despite multiple inspections by @cfs_telangana and @AFCGHMC, hygiene standards at local eateries remain a concern. Cockroaches were observed at Meridian restaurant, Punjagutta. Urging authorities @fssaiindia to take immediate action.@aadabhyd @NeelimaEaty @GHMCOnline pic.twitter.com/zP7eFU9mrb — Srikhande Umesh Kumar (@srikhande_umesh) August 2, 2024

The post quickly garnered attention, with the user tagging @cfs_telangana, @AFCGHMC, and @fssaiindia to call for immediate intervention. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) responded by assuring that the concerned food safety team had been informed to inspect the restaurant.

The netizens called the restaurant a “habitual offender” as another user on X recalled a similar experience on September 23, describing a disturbing discovery of cockroaches and flies in their biryani. The tweet urged authorities to investigate the kitchen conditions at Meridian Restaurant.

In response to this earlier complaint, GHMC had also promised action, stating, “The Concerned Food Safety Team @AFCGHMC has been alerted on this issue, and the same will be resolved at the earliest.”

Despite these assurances, recent updates indicate that the Hyderabad restaurant, which was reportedly closed for a period due to unspecified issues, has reopened and resumed serving food.

Assistant Food Controller GHMC had earlier noted that an audit could not be conducted while the establishment was closed, but it appears the restaurant is now operating and hygiene issues are still being reported.