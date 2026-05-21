Cockroach Janta Party account blocked on X but bigger than BJP on Instagram

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) X account was withheld in India on Thursday, May 21, a move its founder Abhijeet Dipke said he saw coming.

“As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India,” he posted on X, sharing a screenshot of the blocked page. He followed it up with two words: “Own goal.”

As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India. pic.twitter.com/44ymllnSMJ — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 21, 2026

The government’s attempt to silence the satirical outfit may have come too late. On Instagram, the CJP has already crossed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 8.8 million followers, a remarkable feat for a party that didn’t exist even a week ago.

How it started

On May 15, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing. Within a day, 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, currently studying public relations at Boston University in the US, had turned the insult into a party name.

The CJI eventually walked back his remarks, saying they were directed only at those who enter professions through fraudulent qualifications. The youth, for the most part, did not buy it.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant may have casually remarked and called activists and journalists cockroaches during a hearing, but the Indian public is letting him know that he can’t get away with it. While the CJI eventually took back his words, thousands of people have… pic.twitter.com/oFhCf1dvPQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

The membership criteria of CPJ are simple: be unemployed, be able to professionally rant. The motto – “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy” – sets the tone. But underneath the satire sits genuine frustration.

The CJP’s manifesto takes aim at India’s real pressure points. No Rajya Sabha seats for retiring Chief Justices, UAPA charges for election commissioners who allow voter rolls to be deleted, a free press and a 20-year ban from public office for party defectors.

Also Read Cockroach Janata Party takes Indian internet by storm after CJI’s remarks

Meteoric rise in following but hacking attempts follow

Five days in, the party had over 209,000 followers on X before it was withheld in India and 12.9 million on Instagram. The account being blocked will likely only add to those numbers elsewhere.

On May 19, with the CJP taking the nation by storm, Abhijeet Dipke alleged hacking attempts on the party’s social media accounts.

In a video message, Dipke asked why the politicians are scared of youth, “Why would you suspend our social media accounts for having a difference of opinion?”

He accused the Centre of being silent on Chinese aggression on the border, “When China intrudes our territory, why is there no action. Instead the government is cracking down on us,” he said. Dipke also accused the government of misusing its power against its own citizens.

Taking a dig at Modi, the CJP founder referred to the PM as coward questioning the public for holding him in high regards. “Why do people think that Modi is the strongest and bravest Prime Minister?” he asked and said if the PM is strong he must conduct press conferences and answer some tough questions.

Dipke also asked the government not to be scared of youth making fun of it by supporting the CJP. Addressing the youth, the founder said, “This is your movement, it is born out of your frustration and is sustaining because of your support.” He urged the youth to support the movement and not be deterred by political pressure.