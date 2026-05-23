Cockroach Janta Party Instagram hacked; backup account, website taken down

The Instagram accounts of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, have been hacked, while the backup account has been taken down from the social media platform as of Saturday, May 23.

On May 21, the satirical digital outfit’s Twitter handle was withheld in India and within two days, its official website was taken down. Its founder, described as “iconic,” indicates that rising dissent from among India’s youth has begun to come under government crackdown.

The government has taken down our iconic website – https://t.co/l6i6Ry8h5S.



10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members.



6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.



Why is the government so scared of cockroaches?… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

According to Dipke, the CJP’s Twitter account was withheld in India while he was giving an interview to the BBC. Since its Instagram has been hacked, Dipke has clarified that any posts made after the announcement should not be considered official statements from the CJP.

I was on the @BBCWorld when Cockroach Janta Party’s account was withheld in India.



By suppressing our voices, the BJP Govt is just exposing its autocracy to the world. pic.twitter.com/KkxhmFpwCx — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 23, 2026

Dipke, who had called for the resignation of the Education Minister, insisted that action should have been taken against the official for the paper leak. However, “in New India, action is being taken against the Cockroach Janta Party for demanding accountability,” he said.

The satirical outfit was born following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using the terms “parasites” and “cockroaches” while describing the unemployed youth of the country.

The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through “fake and bogus degrees.”

Also Read Cockroach Janta Party account blocked on X but bigger than BJP on Instagram

The account, which came into being a day after the CJI’s remarks on May 15, quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists, and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.

Even when its Twitter handle was withheld, it immediately launched another handle, “Cockroach is Back,” with the tagline “Cockroaches Don’t Die.” Its official Instagram account gained over 20 million followers, surpassing the 8.8 million of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.