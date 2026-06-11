Cockroach Janta Party to hold protest in Hyderabad on June 14

Hyderabad: The Cockroach Janta Party has announced a nationwide stir campaign, with a protest in Hyderabad scheduled to be held on June 14.

According to a schedule shared by the group, demonstrations will be held in multiple cities across India between June 11 and June 20.

Cockroach Janta Party’s Hyderabad protest

As per the announced schedule, the Hyderabad protest is planned for June 14 at Dharna Chowk. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am.

The campaign will also cover several other cities, including Pune, Lucknow, Amritsar, Bangalore, Jaipur and Delhi.

On the campaign, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said, “We are starting our nationwide protest from today at SPPU. The protest will be peaceful and within the framework of the Constitution. Today, we will be releasing our education manifesto.”

“The manifesto focuses on preventing question paper leaks, ensuring timely declaration of examination results, improving transparency in recruitment and entrance examinations, strengthening accountability of examination authorities, and addressing issues faced by students due to delays and irregularities in the conduct of examinations,” he said.

The protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi will be held on June 20. On it, he said, “We will not return until we get the resignation of the Education Minister, who is responsible for jeopardising the future of more than one crore students.”

Cockroach Janta Party’s schedule of the nationwide programme including protest in Hyderabad as follows:

June 11 – Pune (SPPU), 4 pm

June 12 – Lucknow (Eco Garden), 11 am

June 13 – Amritsar (Amritsar Gate), 4 pm

June 14 – Hyderabad (Dharna Chowk), 10 am

June 14 – Bangalore (Freedom Park), 4 pm

June 15 – Jaipur (Shaheed Smarak), 3 pm

June 20 – Delhi (Jantar Mantar), time to be announced

Recent protest

On Saturday, Abhijeet Dipke joined a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Hundreds of people, mostly young individuals, turned out for the demonstration, many of whom were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents.

The majority of the participants were a mix of school and college students, along with young professionals.

Scores of students gathered at the venue, chanting slogans and demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.