Cocktail 2: First look of Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika unveiled

Mumbai: The makers of the much-talked-about romantic entertainer “Cocktail 2” unveiled the first look posters of the film on Friday, providing an insight into Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters.

The makers further shared that the sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy “Cocktail”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, will be reaching the cinema halls on June 19th.

Not just that, they will also be unveiling the teaser for “Cocktail 2” on March 18 in the theatres, most likely during the preview show of Ranveer Singh’s “Dhurandhar 2”.

“For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18”, the caption on the post read.

One of the posters showed Kriti chilling in a car, giving off a Veronica (Played by Deepika Padukone) vibe. We could also see a tattoo on one of her feet.

Coming to Shahid’s first look, he is also shelling out breezy vibes, posing in a car as he leans his head on the window.

Last but not least, Rashmika, who seems to be playing a happy-go-lucky character in her next, was seen excitedly capturing the scenic beauty around her from her phone.

Reacting to the first look, one of the Instagram users commented, “Wohooo… cocktail & movie both on the rocks”.

Another one wrote, “Can’t wait…According to the leaked images from the set, it seems exciting one @kritisanon eagerly waiting!!”

“Finally, Wait is over..Can’t wait for this movie. Super Super Super exited..”, read the third comment.

If the reports are to be believed, Kriti and Rashmika might be playing a couple in the film, and Shahid will act as the third angle in this twisted saga. However, the makers have not shared any details about the same till now.

Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films.