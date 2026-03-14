Hyderabad: The upcoming Bollywood film Cocktail 2 has started trending online after its first look and release date were revealed. While the makers have not officially disclosed the plot, a viral screenshot circulating on social media has sparked massive curiosity among fans about the film’s possible storyline.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Homi Adajania. It is written by Luv Ranjan and produced by Maddock Films.

Viral Plot Theory Grabs Attention

According to an unverified synopsis circulating online, the story revolves around a complicated love triangle. In the rumored storyline, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna play a couple who are deeply in love. However, Kriti Sanon’s character is also secretly in love with Rashmika.

The viral story suggests that Kriti’s character struggles to watch Rashmika’s relationship with Shahid. She tries several ways to come between them. In a surprising twist towards the end, it is revealed that Kriti’s character is actually in love with Rashmika.

The rumor further claims that after emotional conflicts and self realization, Rashmika ultimately chooses Kriti over Shahid. The ending reportedly leaves Shahid heartbroken but moving on in his own way.

It is important to note that this storyline has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

Director’s Post Fuels Speculation

Speculation around the film increased after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly hosted a reception dinner in Hyderabad following their wedding celebrations.

Director Homi Adajania shared a photo from the event featuring Rashmika, Vijay, and Kriti Sanon. In the caption he wrote, “Congrats guys. Kriti Sanon, can you stay out of this?”

Kriti reposted the picture with the caption, “Never… love them.”

AI generation disabled

This playful exchange quickly went viral on social media and Reddit, with many fans linking the caption to the rumored storyline of Cocktail 2.

The film wrapped shooting earlier this year and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official trailer and storyline reveal.

Until then, the internet continues to buzz with theories about whether Cocktail 2 will actually explore a bold and unexpected love story or if the viral synopsis is simply fan speculation.