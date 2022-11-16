Cognizant to open new facility in Calcutta as company transitions to hybrid work

Calcutta: Cognizant, an American multinational information technology services and consulting company, is gearing up to set up a new facility in Calcutta as the company is going to transition to hybrid work by 2023.

It will be the company’s fourth facility in the country. The company’s other Indian facilities are located in Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi.

The upcoming facility that will be located in Infospace Tech Park C-3 will have the capacity to accommodate 3000 associates. It will have eight floors and spread on 250,000 square feet.

As per the statement released by Cognizant, the facility will have dedicated innovation spaces.

Cognizant, which is a part of the NASDAQ-100 is headquartered in New Jersey, the United Stated.

In 2011, the company become a Fortune 500 company.

As of 2021, the company is ranked 185.