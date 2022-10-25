Coimbatore car blast case: UAPA invoked against accused

The car blast took place when one of the two gas cylinders in the car exploded.

Updated: 25th October 2022
Chennai: Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked against the accused in the Coimbatore car blast case that took place on Sunday early morning, killing the driver instantly, officials said on Tuesday.

The development came after 75 kg of explosive material was seized from the homes of all the accused, including deceased Jameesha Mubin.

Five youths – Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Navas Ismail, Mohammed Riyas, and Firoze Ismail were arrested. Talka is the son of Nawas Khan, brother of the founder of Al Uma and 1998 Coimbatore serial blast accused, S.A. Basha.

The car blast took place when one of the two gas cylinders in the car exploded. However, at the site of the blast near the Sangameswaran temple in Ukkadam street, police recovered marbles and nails strewn around.

The NIA had, in 2019, interrogated Mubin after it was revealed that he was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan Islamic cleric Zahran Hashim, considered the mastermind of the Easter day bombing in the island nation. Hashim was the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath and was based in south India.

