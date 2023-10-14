Coke Studio Live Dubai concert: Date, venue & other details

After the tremendous success of the 2022 show in Dubai, the much-loved music platform Coke Studio Pakistan is once again bringing the Coke Studio Live concert.

The Coke Studio artists will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 9 pm UAE time (10:30 IST) on Saturday, November 25.

This year’s concert promises an unforgettable experience with over 10 diverse musical talents, curated by visionary producer Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan.

Coca-Cola Arena’s official Instagram page revealed the first line-up of artists that will be performing live and more names are to be announced soon.

This year’s artists include Kaifi Khalil, Shae Gill, Talal Qureshi, Naseebo Lal, and Leo Twins.

The tickets for the concert can be booked through the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai website.

About Coke Studio

Coke Studio, launched in 2008 in Pakistan, has been collaborating with top singers, musicians, and composers to launch musical careers.

‘Coke Studio’ has played a major role in helping catapult singers, songwriters, and more from Pakistan, India, and beyond, to fame.

To date, the Coke Studio sessions have had more than four billion views online, with more than 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube.