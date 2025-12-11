Cold wave grips Hyderabad as winter intensifies

Hyderabad: A severe cold wave has firmly gripped Hyderabad as the winter has intensified in almost all areas of the city.

The temperatures in the city have dropped to single digits in many areas during the intervening night of December 10 and 11.

Hyderabad outskirts see intense cold waves during winter

The outskirts of Hyderabad are experiencing the most extreme conditions. Locations like Moinabad recorded a frigid 5.5 degrees Celsius while Ibrahimpatnam saw temperatures plunge to 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Within the core GHMC areas, the grip of the cold wave is equally evident. Serlingampally near HCU registered 7.1 degrees Celsius and Rajendranagar was at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

Other city localities, including Moula Ali at 8.9 degrees Celsius, Gachibowli at 10.6 degrees Celsius, and Qutbullapur at 10.7 degrees Celsius, all felt the deep winter bite.

Following are the areas which witnessed intense winter:

Moinabad (5.5 degrees Celsius) Ibrahimpatnam (6.6 degrees Celsius) HCU Serlingampally (7.1 degrees Celsius) Rajendranagar (8.3 degrees Celsius) Moula Ali (8.9 degrees Celsius) Gachibowli (10.6 degrees Celsius) Qutbullapur (10.7 degrees Celsius) Shivarampally (10.8 degrees Celsius) West Maredpally (11 degrees Celsius) BHEL (11.2 degrees Celsius) Kishanbagh (11.7 degrees Celsius) LB Stadium (12 degrees Celsius) Charminar (12 degrees Celsius) Nagole (12 degrees Celsius) Hayathnagar (12 degrees Celsius) Golkonda (12.1 degrees Celsius) Begumpet (12.4 degrees Celsius) Tirumalgiri (12.6 degrees Celsius) Malkajgiri (12.9 degrees Celsius)

Mist and hazy conditions

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast mist or hazy conditions in the city till December 15.

Apart from that, the weather department has issued a cold wave warning for the state till December 13.

In view of the expected winter cold wave forecast, residents need to plan their travels accordingly, especially during the early morning and late night.