Girl murdered for rejecting marriage proposal in Hyderabad; accused held

Based on CCTV footage, the police were able to track him.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2025 11:35 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The life of a 17-year-old girl was brutally cut short after she refused a marriage proposal.

The incident took place in Bapujinagar, Warasiguda on Monday, December 8.

Girl’s throat slit in Hyderabad after marriage refusal

The accused, who is identified as 24-year-old Uma Shanker, had slit the throat of the girl, Jagada Pavitra, at her house in Bapujinagar.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

As per the reports, the girl, along with her parents Jagada Kantha Rao and Jagada Laxmi, had returned from Vijayawada on December 7.

On December 8, the accused entered the girl’s house in Hyderabad in a drunken state and murdered her for not informing him before going to Vijayawada and for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Memory Khan Seminar

Role of CCTV footage

Based on CCTV footage, the police were able to track him. The accused was arrested while he was traveling towards Skandagiri Temple, Chilkalguda.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and said that after committing the crime, he had left his mobile phone and knife at the crime scene before fleeing.

From the accused, the cops have seized Rs 1,10,000 cash, a smartphone, and debit cards.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th December 2025 11:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button