Cold wave grips Hyderabad, Telangana as mercury dips to single digits

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana continued to reel under an intense coldwave on Tuesday, December 30, as the biting spell entered its 24th consecutive day, with multiple locations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and across the state recording single-digit minimum temperatures.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) area in Serlingampally in the city and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in north Telangana emerged as the coldest pockets, both registering significantly below-normal temperatures for this time of the year.​

Hyderabad chills in single digits

In GHMC limits, HCU Serlingampally was the coldest at 8.8°C, signalling a sharp nip over the IT corridor and western suburbs. Other prominent city stations also hovered near the single-digit mark, with Rajendranagar at 10°C, Moula Ali at 10.2°C, Gachibowli at 10.9°C and Alwal and Qutbullapur at 11°C.

Sivarampalle recorded 11.1°C, Macha Bollaram 11.3°C and West Maredpally 11.6°C, underscoring how large swathes of the city woke up to unusually cold mornings.​

Inner-city localities stay cold

Even traditionally warmer core areas did not escape the chill, with Bahadurpura and Tirumalgiri both at 12.6°C and Begumpet and Malkajgiri at 12.7°C. Ziaguda registered 12.8°C, while iconic central and old city locations such as Charminar, Nagole and LB Stadium all logged around 12.9°C, keeping early-morning conditions uncomfortably cold for office-goers, students and street vendors.

Weather observers attribute the prolonged cold spell to clear skies, dry northerly and north-easterly winds and strong night-time radiational cooling, which have kept minimum temperatures 3–4°C below normal on many days this month.​

Telangana districts in deep freeze

Outside Hyderabad, north and central Telangana remained in the grip of a severe coldwave, with KB Asifabad recording the state’s lowest temperature at 5.6°C and Adilabad close behind at 6°C. Sangareddy reported 6.8°C, followed by Rangareddy at 7.7°C and Vikarabad at 8.5°C, indicating that the chill has extended from the northern belt into adjoining districts.

Kamareddy and Nirmal stood at 9°C, Siddipet at 9.4°C, Medak at 9.7°C and Peddapalli at 9.9°C, keeping large agricultural belts of the state firmly in single-digit territory during the early hours.​

One of longest spells in years

December 2025 has shaped up as one of the longest and most persistent coldwave phases in recent years for Telangana, with weather bulletins and independent forecasters highlighting extended periods of 3–4°C departures from normal across several stations.

The unusually long spell has altered daily routines in many neighbourhoods, with residents relying on bonfires, hot beverages and layered clothing, and schools advising parents to send children in warm wear for morning assemblies and first-hour classes.

Market reports have also pointed to higher demand for woollens and blankets, especially in low-income and peri-urban pockets.​

Outlook and public advisories

Meteorologists indicate that coldwave-like conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Telangana for the next couple of days, though a marginal rise in minimum temperatures is expected thereafter as a weak change in wind pattern sets in.

The India Meteorological Department has advised farmers, particularly in northern districts, to protect standing crops from possible frost and low-temperature stress during late night and early morning hours.

Health advisories have urged the elderly, children and people with respiratory or cardiac ailments to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold, limit early-morning outdoor activity and use proper winter clothing while stepping out.