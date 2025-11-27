Cold wave grips Telangana on Nov 29-30; rains likely next week

Hyderabad: Telangana will continue to experience cold temperatures over the coming days, with a stronger spell of cold weather expected between November 29 and 30.

Thereafter CYCLONE DITWAH will cause MODERATE RAINS in South, East TG districts during Dec 1st week. However COLD WEATHER will still… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 27, 2025

According to T Balaji, also known as Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast popular for accurate forecasting, Cyclone Ditwah is likely to bring moderate rainfall to the southern and eastern districts of the state during the first week of December.

Despite the expected rains, the cold conditions are forecast to persist.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted heavy rains in various districts of the state on Sunday, November 30 and Monday, December 1.

Overall, Telangana has recorded a notably strong winter performance this November, with consistently chilly weather across the state throughout the month.