Cold wave grips Telangana on Nov 29-30; rains likely next week

Cyclone Ditwah is likely to bring moderate rainfall to the southern and eastern districts of the state during the first week of December.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th November 2025 10:26 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana will continue to experience cold temperatures over the coming days, with a stronger spell of cold weather expected between November 29 and 30.

According to T Balaji, also known as Telangana Weatherman, a weather enthusiast popular for accurate forecasting, Cyclone Ditwah is likely to bring moderate rainfall to the southern and eastern districts of the state during the first week of December.

Despite the expected rains, the cold conditions are forecast to persist.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted heavy rains in various districts of the state on Sunday, November 30 and Monday, December 1.

Overall, Telangana has recorded a notably strong winter performance this November, with consistently chilly weather across the state throughout the month.

