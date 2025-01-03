Cold wave in Hyderabad to continue till January 7

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicted that the new spell of cold wave in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana is to stay till Tuesday, January 7 with the city likely to experience the lowest temperatures within 11-15 degrees Celsius.

On Friday morning, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) under Serilingampally mandal and BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram mandal recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in Hyderabad city limits.

Meanwhile, Sirpur Urban and Tiryani mandals of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, the lowest in Telangana.

Mercury to drop further on Friday night

After a day of moderate temperature through the day that recorded 30.4 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature, Hyderabad is expected to experience a drop in temperature on Friday night, which could be colder than Thursday night.

Cold wave conditions are to prevail in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts in Telangana, on Friday and Saturday, where mercury is expected to dip well under 10 degrees Celsius.