Cold wave in Hyderabad: Yellow alert for Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is currently under a cold wave that has brought record-low temperatures to the area, marking a notable shift in the typical winter weather patterns for the city. The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) Hyderabad’s, Mausam, issued a yellow alert in the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 17.

On Monday night, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Adilabad district in Telangana at 5.9 degree celsius, followed by Sangareddy, Nirmal at 6.7 degree celsius and Patancheru near Hyderabad at 6.4 degree celsius. Hyderabad’s Rajendernagar recorded a temperature of 8.5 degree celsius.

Out of the 33 districts in Telangana, 25 districts recorded a minimum temperature below 10 degree celsius on Monday night according to IMD Hyderabad’s Weather Report.

Chilly night, warm days in Hyderabad

While the nights are shivering cold in the city, Hyderabad is witnessing a unique weather phenomenon this winter, where the city experiences summer-like heat during the day.

Known for its typical winter chill in December, Hyderabad’s weather has taken an unusual turn this season.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), daytime temperatures in many parts of the city hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

The situation flips as night falls, with minimum temperatures dropping significantly, leaving Hyderabad residents shivering.

While the days remain unusually warm, Hyderabad experiences a steep drop in temperatures at night. In several areas, the mercury has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying the winter chill.

Cold wave in Hyderabad

The most significant drop in the temperature was recorded at the University of Hyderabad, located in the Serilingampally Mandal, Balapur and Ibrahimpartnam where the temperature plunged to 7.8 degrees Celsius last night. This has led to shivers across the city, marking a sharp contrast to the daytime heat.