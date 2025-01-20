Cold wave returns to Kashmir, weather improves in Jammu

Srinagar: After two days of less harsh night temperatures, a cold wave returned to Kashmir Valley and Srinagar city recorded minus 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Jammu division recorded a visible improvement in the weather as the minimum temperature in Jammu city was 9.6 degrees.

Srinagar city had minus 3.2 degrees, Gulmarg ski resort minus 5.4 and Pahalgam minus 6.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.6 degrees, Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town Katra 10.2, Batote 3.9, Banihal 0.7 and Bhaderwah 2 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

A Meteorological (MeT department statement said, “On January 20 and 21, generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain/ snow at scattered places. On January 22, generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain (Plains of Jammu)/snow at many places. Higher reaches of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal Range may also receive light to moderate snow. On January 23, generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain (Plains of Jammu)/snow at scattered places.”

“Between January 24 and 28, generally dry weather. From January 29 to 31, generally a cloudy sky with light rain/snow at isolated places,” the MeT department further added..

The department issued an advisory saying that the “tourists/travellers/transporters are advised to follow the Admin/Traffic advisory”.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30 after which the weather will start improving gradually in the Valley till the Spring season begins.

Doctors have cautioned children and elderly people not to expose themselves to extreme cold for long as this results in constriction of blood vessels. Doctors said that international research has shown that constriction of blood vessels causes myocardial infarction that results in heart attack and heart failure. It is to protect themselves from such exposure to extreme cold that locals wear loose tweed overgarments called the ‘Pheran’. An earthen firepot woven in a basket of willow wicker called the ‘Kangri’ is filled with ember and kept under the Pheran to provide instant warmth to the body.