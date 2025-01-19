Coldplay Wows Mumbai fans with Hindi at their first India show

Mumbai: Coldplay kicked off their much-awaited India tour with a spectacular concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 2025. Fans were thrilled to see the British band perform live, and the energy in the stadium was electric.

Chris Martin Speaks Hindi, Fans Go Wild

Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, stole the show when he spoke to the crowd in Hindi. He said, “Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai).” The crowd roared with excitement as he continued, “This is our first real show in India. So thank you. Namaste.” His effort to connect with the audience won everyone’s hearts.

Fans shared their reactions on social media, praising Chris for his effort. Some appreciated his sincerity, while others added humorous comments, joking about his Hindi-speaking skills.

Before the concert, Chris and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, explored Mumbai. They visited iconic places like the Gateway of India and the Siddhivinayak Temple. Chris even took a speedboat to Navi Mumbai, skipping the city’s traffic.

The Mumbai concert is part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band will perform three shows in the city and then head to Ahmedabad for two more concerts at Narendra Modi Stadium.