Coldplay’s Chris Martin takes a scooter ride in Ahmedabad

The band kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18, performing hits like Yellow and Fix You, Chris Martin even gave shoutouts to Shah Rukh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th January 2025 6:00 pm IST
Coldplay’s Chris Martin takes scooter ride in Ahmedabad
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Instagram)

Mumbai: British rock band Coldplay is all set to rock Ahmedabad as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. After three amazing shows in Mumbai, the band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.  

Chris Martin’s Fun Scooter Ride  

Ahead of the concert, lead singer Chris Martin arrived in Ahmedabad in a unique way—on a scooter. A local fan gave him a ride, and a video of Martin’s surprised reaction, “What the heck?”, went viral online. Dressed casually, Martin seemed to enjoy this simple yet fun experience.  

Concert Details  

The concerts will start at 5:30 PM and end by 10 PM. Gates will open at 2 PM. With a capacity of over 100,000 people, the Narendra Modi Stadium will host fans, dignitaries, and VIPs from across the world. Security is tight, with 3,825 police personnel and 400 CCTV cameras ensuring safety.  

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

If you couldn’t get tickets, don’t worry. The concert will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.  

Coldplay in India  

The band kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18, performing hits like Yellow and Fix You. Chris Martin even gave shoutouts to Shah Rukh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, delighting fans with his humor and personal touches.  

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th January 2025 6:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button