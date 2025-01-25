Coldplay’s Chris Martin takes a scooter ride in Ahmedabad

Mumbai: British rock band Coldplay is all set to rock Ahmedabad as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. After three amazing shows in Mumbai, the band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.

Chris Martin’s Fun Scooter Ride

Ahead of the concert, lead singer Chris Martin arrived in Ahmedabad in a unique way—on a scooter. A local fan gave him a ride, and a video of Martin’s surprised reaction, “What the heck?”, went viral online. Dressed casually, Martin seemed to enjoy this simple yet fun experience.

Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India 🛵💨 #ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4pa5WdSDJG — Coldplay Indonesia (@IDWantsColdplay) January 25, 2025

Concert Details

The concerts will start at 5:30 PM and end by 10 PM. Gates will open at 2 PM. With a capacity of over 100,000 people, the Narendra Modi Stadium will host fans, dignitaries, and VIPs from across the world. Security is tight, with 3,825 police personnel and 400 CCTV cameras ensuring safety.

If you couldn’t get tickets, don’t worry. The concert will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Coldplay in India

The band kicked off their India tour in Mumbai on January 18, performing hits like Yellow and Fix You. Chris Martin even gave shoutouts to Shah Rukh Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, delighting fans with his humor and personal touches.