Collector gifts battery-operated tricycles to 2 persons with disabilities

Hyderabad: On Monday, Uppula Srinivas from Suddala village and Komire Parashuramulu from Gudem village came to the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) for some work. Little did they know they would go with a gift from the District Collector of Rajanna Sircilla.

Srinivas and Parashuramulu are persons with disabilities. Daily activities become a challenge for them.

When the men were at the IDOC, Collector Garima Agrawal observed them from afar and realised how even a simple task can become difficult for them.

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She immediately directed the District Welfare Officer, Lakshmirajam, to provide battery-operated tricycles to Srinivas and Parashuramulu

They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Collector for understanding their problems with compassion.