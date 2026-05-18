Collector gifts battery-operated tricycles to 2 persons with disabilities

Hyderabad: On Monday, Uppula Srinivas from Suddala village and Komire Parashuramulu from Gudem village came to the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) for some work. Little did they know they would go with a gift from the District Collector of Rajanna Sircilla.
Srinivas and Parashuramulu are persons with disabilities. Daily activities become a challenge for them.
When the men were at the IDOC, Collector Garima Agrawal observed them from afar and realised how even a simple task can become difficult for them.
She immediately directed the District Welfare Officer, Lakshmirajam, to provide battery-operated tricycles to Srinivas and Parashuramulu
They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Collector for understanding their problems with compassion.