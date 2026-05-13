College student arrested in Mangaluru with Rs 35 L hydroponic ganja

Mangaluru: The drug network in the educational hub of Mangaluru is reportedly expanding, raising serious concerns among law enforcement agencies. In a major breakthrough, Mulki police have arrested a college student for allegedly attempting to sell hydroponic ganja worth around Rs 35 lakh.

The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Suhana, a native of Hulidevara Bana in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district. She was pursuing her final year BCA course at a college in Kundapura, police said.

According to officials, acting on credible information, a joint team of Panambur ACP and Mulki police launched an operation near Mulki railway station road on Tuesday. During the raid, the accused was allegedly caught red-handed while transporting the banned narcotic substance.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests that she was involved in supplying high-grade hydro ganja in small and medium quantities to targeted buyers, including students. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 35 lakh in the illegal market.

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Investigation on

Authorities have intensified investigations to trace the source of the narcotics and identify others involved in the supply chain. Police also suspect the possibility of a larger inter-district drug network operating through coastal Karnataka.

The arrest has once again highlighted the growing concern over drug abuse and trafficking in educational institutions, prompting police to step up surveillance near colleges, hostels, and transport hubs.

Further investigation is underway.