Colombia to suspend coal exports to Israel

Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on his social media account that his country will suspend coal export to Israel due to its attacks on the Gaza Strip, which he again called a “genocide.”

The draft decree shared by Petro on Saturday will be published by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism on its website between June 11 and 17 for comments before entering into force, reports Xinhua news agency.

Official data show that Colombia exported 447 million US dollars of coal to Israel in 2023, a 57 per cent drop from 2022, while in the first four months of 2024, 88 million dollars of coal was exported to Israel.

Since the outbreak of a new round of conflict between Israel and Palestine on October 7, 2023, relations between Colombia and Israel have grown more tense.

Petro repeatedly criticised Israel and called on other Latin American countries to join Colombia in condemning Israel.

In a speech on May 1, Petro announced Colombia’s severance of diplomatic relations with Israel.