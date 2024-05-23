Colombia to open embassy in Ramallah

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the opening of an embassy in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, according to foreign minister Luis Gilberto Murillo on Wednesday, May 22.

“President Petro has given the order that we open the Colombian embassy in Ramallah, the representation of Colombia in Ramallah, that is the next step we are going to take,” Murillo was quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The move comes after Petro recently end diplomatic ties with Israel over the war in Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The embassy was closed on Friday, May 3.

On May 10, Petro called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant against Netanyahu, whose government he has described as “genocidal” in its war in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, May 22, Norway, Ireland, and Spain officially announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, effective from Tuesday, May 28.