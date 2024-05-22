Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognise Palestine as a state

Ireland, Norway and Spain on Wednesday, May 22, officially announced their decision to formally recognise Palestine as a state, despite Israel’s warning against taking such a step.

The recognition will take effect on Tuesday, May 28.

In a press conference, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said, “We are confident that more countries will join us in this step”.

Also Read Jamaica officially recognises Palestine as a state

“There can be no peace without equality, and it is important that our decision is not misinterpreted,” he added.

He called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the entry of more aid.

"Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine."



Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris says this is a "historic day for Palestine" as we trust that more countries will join us in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/15ZPf6kPGz — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 22, 2024

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Storhe said, “Recognizing a Palestinian state sends a strong message to other countries to follow the example of Norway and a number of European countries.”

He noted that the recognition of a Palestinian state “may lead to the resumption of achieving the two-state solution soon.”

Norway recognises Palestine as a state, in line with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

That means that Norway will consider Palestine to be an independent state with rights and duties this entails.

– PM @jonasgahrstore & FM @EspenBarthEidehttps://t.co/8I3IXYeRJt pic.twitter.com/nUNnlgndLE — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) May 22, 2024

In turn, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, “We will continue to put pressure on the international community and continue to support the Palestinians.”

🔴🔴🔴🔴 عاجل من اسبانيا

لحظة اعلان رئيس الوزراء الإسباني #سانتشيز اعتراف اسبانيا بالدولة الفلسطينية.



Viva españa 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZV6E9PcQ0i — مرشد سياحي للتاريخ الأندلسي (@Andalusrise) May 22, 2024

The Palestinian Presidency said, “We highly value the contribution of this decision from Norway in consecrating the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land and in taking actual steps to support the implementation of the two-state solution,” Wafa News Agency reported.

On the other hand, Israel summoned its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway “to conduct emergency consultations” after these two countries moved towards recognizing the State of Palestine.

Taking to X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, “Today I am sending a strongly worded message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent on this. I issued instructions for the return of the Israeli ambassadors in Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations.”

According to Katz, “The two countries’ hasty steps will have dire consequences, and if Spain fulfills its promises to recognize the Palestinian state, it will take steps against it.”

I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state.



I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 22, 2024

Currently, 140 of the 193 United Nations member states recognised the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, which include the West Bank and Gaza Strip.