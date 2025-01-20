Colors, Bigg Boss 18 makers slammed after Karanveer Mehra’s win

Mumbai: After 105 days of intense drama, emotions, and entertainment, television star Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The grand finale saw him beat fellow contestant Vivian Dsena to take home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Rajat Dalal secured the position of second runner-up.

While Karanveer’s win marks a high point in his career, the decision has sparked a storm of mixed reactions among viewers. Social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the actor, but a significant section of fans has expressed outrage, alleging favoritism and an unfair outcome. Many ardent followers of the show believe Vivian Dsena was more deserving of the title.

‘BB Fixed Winner Show’ is also trending big time on X.

The controversy escalated further when The Khabri, a trusted Bigg Boss insider, tweeted, “For the first time in #BiggBoss history, it looks completely FIXED and Scripted Winner by COLORS TV.” The statement has fueled debates and left fans questioning the show’s credibility.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Karanveer Mehra’s win.

The most deserving Big Boss winner is Vivian Dsena

Even Salaman Khan was not happy to declare Karan as a winner…. Just note his last part when he raised the hand of karan and then left the stage.

Makers have made a mockery of this show.

Karan Veer is the most negative person. pic.twitter.com/Y0602FrjZY — CA CP Ashok (@cpashok) January 19, 2025

Hey Colors and Bigg Boss btw this was the guy you sent inside the house to support Vivian Dsena. Hahaha 🤣🤣👇



Open Biasedness and support for KaranVeer this season. BB FIXED WINNER SHOW#BiggBoss18 • #BiggBoss18Finale#VivianDsena • #BB18 pic.twitter.com/ykd3rl9SZE — RK (@RKkundrra) January 19, 2025

Lol was so sure 👏😂



The makers do what they want, hina khan, shiv thakre, Priyanka didn't win, this time it's Vivian Dsena..so many deserving contenders didn't win the show because the makers didn't want it 😭



Anyways v proud of you vivan, stay you❤



BB18 ICONIC WINNER VIVIAN pic.twitter.com/uKeOy6HfXQ — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 (@SaurabhTripathS) January 19, 2025

Post winning Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer posted, “The moment we all have been waiting for is finally HERE! JANTA KA LAADLA has won #TheKaranVeerMehraShow aka #BiggBoss18.”

He further added, “Bigg Boss 18 ka asli hero is back to his backbones and with the Trophy as promised. You all have showed the true power of the neutral audience. #KVMNation and #KaranKeVeeron, this victory belongs to you. The second trophy is also home now and it’s shining brighter than ever! Let the celebrations BEGIN!”

