Colors, Bigg Boss 18 makers slammed after Karanveer Mehra’s win

Mumbai: After 105 days of intense drama, emotions, and entertainment, television star Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18. The grand finale saw him beat fellow contestant Vivian Dsena to take home the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Rajat Dalal secured the position of second runner-up.
While Karanveer’s win marks a high point in his career, the decision has sparked a storm of mixed reactions among viewers. Social media platforms are flooded with congratulatory messages for the actor, but a significant section of fans has expressed outrage, alleging favoritism and an unfair outcome. Many ardent followers of the show believe Vivian Dsena was more deserving of the title.
‘BB Fixed Winner Show’ is also trending big time on X.
The controversy escalated further when The Khabri, a trusted Bigg Boss insider, tweeted, “For the first time in #BiggBoss history, it looks completely FIXED and Scripted Winner by COLORS TV.” The statement has fueled debates and left fans questioning the show’s credibility.
Here’s how fans are reacting to Karanveer Mehra’s win.
Post winning Bigg Boss 18, Karanveer posted, “The moment we all have been waiting for is finally HERE! JANTA KA LAADLA has won #TheKaranVeerMehraShow aka #BiggBoss18.”
He further added, “Bigg Boss 18 ka asli hero is back to his backbones and with the Trophy as promised. You all have showed the true power of the neutral audience. #KVMNation and #KaranKeVeeron, this victory belongs to you. The second trophy is also home now and it’s shining brighter than ever! Let the celebrations BEGIN!”
What’s your take on this controversy? Comment below and join the debate!