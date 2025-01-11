Colors, Bigg Boss 18 makers slammed as 2 TOP contestants evicted

Mumbai: In a surprising twist just ahead of the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 grand finale on January 19, two contestants were evicted from the house, narrowing the competition to the top seven. The double elimination has not only shaken the contestants but also left fans in disbelief.

Chahat, Shrutika evicted from Bigg Boss 18

The first elimination took place mid-week, where Shrutika Arjun was evicted following a live audience vote. This was followed by Chahat Pandey’s eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot last night. Fans and viewers have since flooded social media, expressing their discontent with the makers’ decisions, especially so close to the finale.

Fans react to the evictions

Both Shrutika Arjun and Chahat Pandey were considered two of the strongest female contestants this season. Viewers believe that their eliminations were unfair and feel disheartened to see them leave the house just days before the finale. Many have accused the makers of favoritism, with fans pointing fingers at Shilpa Shirodkar and Eisha Singh, claiming the duo doesn’t deserve their spots in the finale week.

“Shrutika and Chahat deserved to be in the finale. They were true competitors who gave their best every week. This decision feels biased,” one fan wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “The show has lost its spark by evicting strong contestants while keeping weaker ones safe.”

The eliminations have left the house with its top seven contestants: Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena.

Do you agree with the eliminations? Did Shrutika and Chahat deserve a place in the finale? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

