Colors Poll: Fans declare WINNER of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul in race

Mumbai: With the finale fast approaching, the competition in Bigg Boss 16 house is heating up and tensions are running high among the remaining contestants. The participants who are left in the race are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and others.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and takes home the cash prize. Ahead of the finale, Colors channel conducted a poll on Twitter in which the audience was asked about who will win Bigg Boss 16.

Who do you think can win the Bigg Boss trophy? Tell us your thoughts in the comments 🏆#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar @BeingSalmanKhan — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Top 2

BB fans flooded the comments section with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare’s names terming them as ‘potential winners’ of the Salman Khan-hosted show. It is noteworthy that not just Colors poll, Priyanka and Shiv have been ruling all other polls on social media. Several ex-Bigg Boss contestants and other TV celebrities too are saying that these two strong contestants will make it to the top 2.

Sumbul to reach finale?

Surprisingly, the third name that caught our attention is Sumbul Touqeer Khan. As per viewers’ prediction, the Imlie actress is likely to reach the finale. Let’s wait and see if she manages to impress the audience to get more votes and lift the trophy.

